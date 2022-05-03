springfield-news-sun logo
BENJAMIN, Doris

BENJAMIN, Doris M.

Age 92, Seven Mile, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. She was born in Hamilton on August 10, 1929, the daughter of

Stanley and Florence (Field) Sloneker. She had been

employed at Fort Hamilton

Hospital and Ohio Casualty

Insurance Company. Doris was a member of Seven Mile Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Malcom, Arthur, Dean (Betty), Dale (Jean), Bob and Roy Sloneker; his sister, Betty (Bob) Urban; and sister-in-law, Dona Sloneker. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Cindy) Benjamin, Miamisburg and Dan (Beth) Benjamin, Middletown; her brother, Fred Sloneker; sisters-in-law, Marlene Sloneker, Wanda Sloneker, Phyllis Sloneker and Carolyn Sloneker; grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren, Brian and Hannah; and great-grandchildren, Kenny, Josey, Krosby, Kurry, Cohen,

Calvin and River. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Gidget Collins officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


