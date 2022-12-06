BENINGHAUS, Rodney A. "Rod"



77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022, following several months of failing health. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 18, 1945, the son of the late George C. and Alvera (Heutle) Beninghaus. Rod proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He earned his M.S. degree from the University of Cincinnati and retired as administrator from the Heart House in Springfield following 19 years of service. Previously, Rod worked at Mercy Medical Center. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Springfield and served on the Clark County Board of Mental Health. Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Karen G. "Sue" (Greer) Beninghaus in 2017. He is survived by his son, Joshua (Nikki) Beninghaus of Cincinnati; daughter, Rachel (Greg) Winget of Springfield; grandchildren, Sophie, Maelynn, Cole, and Alyvia; and his dear and devoted friend, John Emerich. Rod was also close to Karen's sisters and brothers, Marsha Harvey of Lewis Center, OH, Dan (Sharon) Greer of Mt. Sterling, Richard Johnson of Canal Winchester, and Ken (Josie) Johnson of New Tazewell, TN, and nieces and nephews, Melissa, Michael, Chris, and Scott. Rod's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Becky Bowling presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



