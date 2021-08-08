springfield-news-sun logo
BENEDICT, Jasmine and Hugh

SKEES, Jasmine Panchot and Hugh Benedict

Who died five months apart this past year, will both be

honored at a dual memorial service at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue in

Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday,

August 21, 2021, at 11:30am. Friends and family may visit from 11:00am until the time to enter the service at 11:30. A

reception will immediately

follow in the adjacent room at the funeral home for anyone who would like to attend. Due to recent outbreaks of COVID variants, the family will require (and provide) face masks

for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. If you prefer, you may join via the Tobias Facebook livestream from

the comfort of your home. More information can be

found at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com or directly at

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dayton-oh/

jasmine-and-hugh-skees-10112298.

