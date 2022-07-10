BELVO, Frederick Lee



March 22, 1936 - July 5, 2022



Age 86, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away on July 5th after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Hubbard) Belvo; his son Todd and his wife Anita of South Lyon, Michigan; his sister Joyce Yelton and her husband Gary, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his sister-in-law Evelyn Belvo of Bradenton, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Verdell, and by his brother Victor. Fred grew up in Miamisburg, Ohio, and graduated from Miamisburg High School. He served in the United States Army. He lived in the Dayton area for many years and worked as an engineer at Globe Industries, Supermet, TRW, Stanadyne, and Federal Mogul. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Fairfield Glade Tennessee Fire Department.

