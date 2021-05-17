BELLAMY, Reed

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BELLAMY, Jr., Reed H. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 26, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born in Dayton on February 28, 1995.<br/><br/>Buddy is survived by his father: Reed H. Bellamy Sr. and his wife, Fran; his mother: Tammy S. Henderson Bellamy; his daughter: Myla Nicole Bellamy; siblings: Jeffrey Hook; Jacob Hook and his wife LaToya; and Makayla Bradley; as well as many other family members and many friends. <br/><br/>He graduated from Stebbins High School in 2013, being an accomplished pitcher for their baseball team. Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed <br/><br/>racing BMX bikes. He especially loved his daughter.<br/><br/>At age 4, Buddy was fortunate to have made friends with Brady Pooler. His family welcomed Buddy into their family as one of their own, and Brady's mother, Kellie Hammond, <br/><br/>became a second mother to him. <br/><br/>Funeral service will be held 12 Noon Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W. Second St., Xenia with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church.<br/><br/>Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia, OH.)</font><br/>