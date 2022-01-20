BELL, Tracy "Cate"



Age 39, of Franklin, Ohio, passed unexpectedly on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 16, 1982, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Carlisle High School Class of 2001. Tracy was employed at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Springboro for five years. She was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle. She enjoyed movies, music and spending time at local wrestling matches and events where she enjoyed working in the concessions and watching the events. Preceding her in death were her father, Robert W. Bell; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Esther Bell; her maternal grandparents, French Stokley and Viola Stokley Birkheimer. She is survived by her mother, Cora Bell; two brothers, Tom (Shelly) Bell and Michael Bell (Carrie Reeves); one sister, Karin Bell; four nieces and nephews, Scot, Victoria, Lauren and Jack; and many cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

