springfield-news-sun logo
X

BELL, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BELL, Mary Jane

Age 87, of Marysville, originally of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odgen and Naomi Chapman; brother, Jack Chapman; husbands, Terry Draughn and Mark Bell. She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Richard) Clark; son Scot (Holly) Draughn; and grandchildren, Emma Draughn, Marissa Angellatta, Ericka (Shawn) Endicott, and Sarah Ramsey. Jane was a member of the Eastern Star chapter 563 for 65 years and retired from Bank One of Sidney, OH. Jane was also a resident of Florida for 26 years. A graveside service will be 11am Saturday,

December 4, 2021, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
CALLAHAN, John
2
BOOKER, Glenna
3
BIONDIE, Marie
4
KAHN, Gertride
5
Johnson, Jill D.
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top