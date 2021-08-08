springfield-news-sun logo
BELL, Jerry

BELL, Jerry

Age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. He is survived by a devoted, loving daughter, Dr. Kera Z. Watkins (Maurice), son Jerlano A. Bell, grandson Ayden Watkins, sister Marcella B.

Coleman, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Private Services are being held at Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home on August 7, 2021. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


