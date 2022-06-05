BELL, Edward Barton

BELL, Jr., Edward Barton

Passed away suddenly at his home near Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born May 5, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, and spent his early years in Virginia and Cleveland.

When his father began working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the family moved to Somerville. In 1950, they moved to Centerville where Ed enthusiastically participated in sports and discovered his passion for mowing. He also cultivated and cherished many friendships here that continued through his life. His memories of this time were among his fondest often stating that Centerville was "a perfect place to grow up."

Ed attended Miami University where he was a member of Delta Upsilon. He went on to earn his PhD in economics from The Ohio State. During a study session at the OSU library, an encounter with a Honolulu phone book led Ed to reconnect with the love of his life, Ann Zulauf. They married in 1970. The next year, he joined the Economics Department at

Cleveland State University. In this role he was able to further his passions for economics, research, and teaching. In addition, Ed was a founding member of Rothey, Bell, and Taub, an economics consulting firm. Dr. Bell made many wonderful lasting connections with faculty, students, colleagues, and clients alike.

During Ed's slow transition to retirement, he and Ann moved to the Bell Farm where he prided himself on keeping the fields beautiful with his cherished Scag mower and other large machines. Many of his farming acquaintances turned into deep friendships. His morning Starbucks routine with friends and his trips to Dunkelberger's only strengthened his love of farm life.

Most important to Ed were his relationships, which were many and varied. He was a devoted husband who when asked his secret to a happy marriage would often reply, "I just like her." He created and moderated many trivia competitions among his beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His passion for lively debate sparked reflection and communication among friends and family. He was loyal, committed, and sensitive in a uniquely Ed Bell manner.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, E. Barton and Lillian Bell, his brother-in-law Dick Streng, and nephews Todd Streng and Chad Goering. He is survived by his wife Ann, stepson Ken Allan (Tracey Speaks), sisters Evelyn Streng and Christine Neal (James Gatzke), 3 grandchildren, 6 nephews, 2 nieces, and 17 1/2 great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Somerville Community Church on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 pm.