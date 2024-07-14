Bell, Claire Marie



With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Claire Marie Bell of Kettering, Ohio, on Sunday June 23, 2024, at the age of 93. A woman of grace and strength, Claire Marie was born to E. Stanley and Mary Claudine Ault in Cleveland, Ohio. She pursued her education, graduated from St Francis High School in 1947 and later earned a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in 1951. She devoted her life to family and service. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, William F. Bell Jr., her children Kathryn (Chuck), William III, Michael (Barb), Lawrence (Ann), Anthony (Debbie), Marjorie (David) and Gerald (Laura); brother, Donald (Linnea), and leaves behind a legacy in her twenty-four grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by fifty-five nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering on July 25, from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on July 26, at 11 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church. Please join us in honoring and remembering a remarkable woman. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. For full obituary, please visit Routsong.com.



