BELCHER, Philip

1 hour ago

BELCHER, Sr., Philip Gene

Age 77, of Springfield, passed forward into his heavenly home on May 12, 2022.

A celebration of Phil's life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2-5 pm at The Blessing Barn, 4405 Spence Road, Springfield.

The ceremony will begin at 2 pm with time for fellowship to directly follow. Guests are

encouraged to bring pictures and memories to share. Memorial gifts may be made in

memory of Phil to United Senior Services at 125 W Main St. Springfield, OH 45502.

