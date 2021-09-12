BELCHER, Kenneth J.



Age 69, of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Ken was born on November 21, 1951, to Kenneth R. and the late Catherine (Londergan) Belcher, in Dayton, OH. He grew up in Dayton and graduated from Carroll High School before attending Wright State University. Ken worked for



Delphi in Kettering for over 20 years before transitioning to his career in real estate. He worked for several local real estate brokerages before finding his home with Irongate Realtors. Ken was also well known for his work with Carroll High School, especially for his organizing of the annual St. Pat's Fest. An avid fan of sports throughout his life, he could often be found catching up on his favorite teams, including, the Reds, Flyers, and Bengals. Ken's sharp intellect and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken was preceded in death by his mother; brother, John Belcher; and infant sons John and Matthew Belcher. He is survived by his sons; Jason (Kristin) Belcher and Joe Belcher; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Natalie Belcher; father, Kenneth R. Belcher; siblings, Dave (Theresa) Belcher, Tom Belcher, Connie Belcher, and James Belcher (Dennis Konkel); close friend Bobby Zehenny; and numerous extended family and friends. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, September 14 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, September 15 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Carroll High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund at www.carrollhs.org/giving or checks may be mailed to Carroll High School 4524 Linden Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45432 RE: Alumni Scholarship. Burial in



Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

