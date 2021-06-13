BEIRISE, Joanne



Passed away the second week of June, 2021, at the age of 92, due to complications of dementia. She is survived by her children Ann, Jean, Mary, Steve, Susan, Tim, and Karen, and her sister, Mary (IN). She was predeceased by her son Mike. Joanne was proud of her children, her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren living in OH, KY, TX, AR, GA, NC, CA, MI, IN, and WA. Joanne attended college in Evansville, IN, St. Louis and Dayton. She graduated from University of Dayton with a bachelor's and master's degree in theology. A longtime resident of Kettering, OH, Joanne, was employed at UD in the religious studies dept., and after retirement, at the North American Center for Marianist Studies. She found solace throughout her life in her Catholic community and the teachings of the Catholic Church. She remembered fondly that when she was a girl, the nuns in her grade school taught her how to play the piano. Joanne valued her many friends and colleagues, and her kind neighbors in Kettering. She was a longtime parishioner at Ascension Church. The family would like to thank her caregivers in the last few years of her life, and the many people who loved and cared about her throughout her life. Visitation will be Thursday, June 17th from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering 45420. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial flowers or donations should be sent to Ascension Church and their web address is www.ascensionkettering.org. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

