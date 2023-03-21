Beigel, John O "Jack"



John (Jack) O. Beigel, a beloved husband, father, and respected member of the community passed away on March 17, 2023 at the age of 88. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 27, 1935 to the late Othmar and Helen Beigel.



Jack married the love of his life Janis Elaine Hanson on February 7, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio. They were married for 64 years and had four children: Jeff (Lorie), Jerry (Patty), John (Lisa), and Joe (Cathy). He was a devoted husband and father who cherished spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, his siblings Carole (Mike Frost) and Bill (Sherrie), his children, his grandchildren, Katherine and Alex, Olivia, Paige and Josh, Andy (Lesley) and Kristin (Matt), Jessica and Eric and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Jack attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Trenton, New Jersey before returning to Dayton to attend Dorothy Lane School and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1953. He then attended the University of Dayton. After graduating he pursued a passion for optometry and earned a B.S. degree in Optometry from The Ohio State University in 1959. He was a member of Epsilon Psi Epsilon National Professional Fraternity of Optometry and was awarded the 17th Lifetime Membership of Ohio State College of Optometry in 1989.



He began his career as an optometrist in Sidney, Ohio in 1959 when he joined the practice of Clayton Kiracofe and together they built what is now Primary EyeCare with offices throughout Shelby and other counties. He was a member of the Wilson Memorial Hospital Board, YMCA Board, Optimist Club, Lions Club and countless other community service organizations. After 40 years of service to the community he retired from his profession.



Jack also served his country with distinction as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Artillery from 1959 to 1960 and continued his service as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves Medical Service Corp from 1962 to 1972.



In 2000 Jack and Jan moved to the Dorothy Love Retirement Community where they lived for the past 23 years. He was a great supporter of Dorothy Love and volunteered for over 2000 hours of service, living life much the same as he did throughout his career.



Jack had endless energy and was always helping and working to make life better for those around him. He loved traveling with Jan and spending time at their places on Kiser Lake, Ohio and Seabrook Island, S.C. His hard work, honesty, integrity, and commitment to his family and community will always be remembered and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him.



A private Celebration of Life will be held for and by the family in the Amos Chapel at Dorothy Love. Condolences may be expressed at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com. In lieu of flowers or donations, a simple random act of kindness or helping hand is all he would ask.

