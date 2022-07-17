BEIGEL, Dezzie Imogene Coblentz



Age 96, of Dayton, was born November 1, 1925, and passed away July 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Donald Coblentz, Sr. and Louis Beigel of 43 years, her parents; George and Lela Allen, siblings; Eileen Ramby, Margaret Ratliff, Geraldine Taylor and Ray Allen, great-granddaughter; Paige Arledge, nephews; Harold Allen, Rodney Ratliff, Kenneth Ramby and Timothy Allen. Dezzie is survived by her brother; Charles David Allen, son; Donald (Peggy) Coblentz, granddaughter; Jennifer (William) Michael, grandson; Jason Coblentz, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her hairstylist and best friend; Don Wilson. She was a member of Sam's Camping Group. Dezzie worked many years at Dayton Reliable Tool. Her favorite activity was Ballroom Dancing. The family will receive friends at The Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Avenue on Monday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with funeral service to follow. Rev. Larry Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

