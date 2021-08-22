BEHM, Kathryn Severin



Age 100 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 14th, 2021. Kathryn was born September 24th, 1920, in



Dayton. A graduate of Oakwood High School, she attended Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. She was



preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William (Bill) Behm, her sister Dorothy (Severin) Anderson and her daughter Carol Ann Behm. She is survived by her 2 sons and their wives, David and Melanie Behm of Waynesville, Ohio, and Michael and Gail Behm of Alpharetta, Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Jason and Lori Behm, Stephen and Anne Behm, Chris and Catherine Behm, Jenni and Anthony Mancuso, and Jordan Behm; and 8 great-grandchildren. Kay was a devoted long-term volunteer at the Kettering Hospital surgery lounge. A private family



