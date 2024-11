Begley (Strong), Bonnie Lee



Bonnie Lee Begley, passed away on November 14, 2024, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family. She was born on December 21, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. Visitation, Wednesday, 10:00am-11:00am, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. To share a memory or special message with her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com