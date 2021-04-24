BEERS, Lavonne E.



91 of Springfield, passed away April 22, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Logan County, Ohio, on May 7, 1929, the daughter of Lewis and Flora Linson. Lavonne



retired as the Managing Cook with the Springfield City Schools. She was a member of Hope and Trinity Lutheran Churches and the 57 Club. Lavonne was known as having the BEST macaroni cheese and apple pies ever made. She was an extremely devoted wife, mother and grandmother who simply Loved being surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by husband



William Beers; brothers George, Lewis and Emil Linson; sisters Vada LeVally, Wanda Gillen, Leota Nelson and Genevie Born. Survivors include children Janet (Bruce) Hoover, Thomas (Roxann) Beers, Julie (William) Leaver, Vicki (Robin) Brown and Susan (Anthony) Beers Johnson; grandchildren Babette Anderkin, Bridgette Shaw, Thomas C. Beers, Crystal



Henderson, Christopher Leaver, Jason Leaver, Landyn Brown-Tippett, Logyn Powers, Kasey Beers and their spouses; and 14 great-grandchildren. Services to honor Lavonne will be held on Sunday at 1:00 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home with her son-in-law Bruce Hoover officiating. Family and friends may call Sunday from Noon until time of services. Private burial will take place in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to the Ohio Hospices, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



