BEERS, Janice Pastorius



JD died November 1, 2021, at Xenia, Ohio, after a long illness. She was 89 years old.



She was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and the University of Dayton School of Law in Ohio. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.



After being licensed in Ohio, she practiced law in Brookville OH, with a focus in constitutional law and law on the education of handicapped children.



She was a member of the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the American Civil Liberties Union. She supported numerous charitable causes dedicated to the betterment of the environment and welfare of people around the world.



Her parents, James Wallace and Mabel Anderson Pastorius, predeceased her.



She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Gretchen) Beers Jr. of Yellow Springs, OH, Richard (Deborah) Beers of Beavercreek, OH, Jeffrey Beers of Issaquah, WA, and her daughter, Heather Klepitsch of DeKalb, IL. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren: Kevin (Selby) Beers of Dublin, OH, Karen



(Andrew) Horvath of Bellbrook, OH, Gregory (Christine) Beers of Dublin, OH, Andrew Beers of Columbus, OH, and Samantha Beers of Columbus, OH, her five sisters, Patricia Brickel of Rochester, NY, Elva "Lainey" Brockstedt of Kettering, OH, Jamie Kirk of Sterling, VA, Joann Smith of Tucson, AZ, and Jennifer Cuvo of Allentown, PA. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren.



This is her final message:



"I want my children and grandchildren to remember me as someone who was actively engaged in the world. I hope that the world is a little better because I actively participated."



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the UC Davis MIND Institute or Mount Holyoke College.



To share a message of condolence for Janice's family, or to share a special memory, please visit newcomerdayton.com

