BEEKMAN, Bryon Ben



Age 85, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 18, 1936, in Waynesville, Ohio, the son of Ezra and Ethel Beekman.



He is survived by children: Buster (Kelley) Beekman of Hillsboro; Robert Beekman of Beavercreek; and Becky Beekman of Xenia; 3 grandchildren: Eli; Katelyn and Abigail; sister Beverly Matthews, many special nieces and nephews, and countless friends from church and the 82nd Airborne Association.



In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his sister Carol Grooms and his beloved wife of 65 years, Carolyn, whom he loved dearly and is now reunited with in Heaven.



Ben was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ and active in his Bible Study group. In 1955 he enlisted in the Army and served in several Airborne Units, including the 82nd. He was two-term national president of the 82nd Airborne



Division Association and a member of the local Ridgeway Chapter where he was very active serving in the Color Guard for many events. He retired from Conrail Railroad after a 37-year career and subsequently retired from Greene County



Veteran Services after working there for over 15 years. He was also a former Mason. He was an honorable man of great



integrity, pride for his country, love and dedication for his family, and faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.



Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29 at the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington Street, Jamestown, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Steve Rich officiating. Final rest interment to follow in Caesar Creek Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church and online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy or contributions may be made to Day City Hospice of Dayton, Ohio.

