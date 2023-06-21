Beechler, Margaret "Darlene"



Margaret "Darlene" Beechler, 71, of Springfield, entered into the gates of heaven on Monday, June 19, 2023. Darlene was born on September 12, 1951, a daughter of the late James Edward and Martha Jane (Beechler) Null. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James Null, Timothy Null, and Darren Null. Darlene is survived by two children, Dana (Leslie) Beechler and Cecily Beechler, all of Springfield; lifelong companion, Charles Evans of Springfield; four siblings, Kevin Null and Mark Null, both of Springfield, Paul (Rene) Null of Radcliff, KY, and Charlotte (Todd Hellwarth) Monterroza, of Russells Point; seven grandchildren, Bethany Beechler, Shayla (Abimael Cruz) Beechler, Stephanie Beechler, David Beechler, Aliana Givens and Aubriana Givens, all of Springfield, and Makayla (Mark) Sheets of Centerville; special friend, Sue Ebrite-Jackson of Springfield and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Darlene spent most of her career working as a Medical Coder. Her favorite color was yellow. She loved cooking delicious meals and hosting holiday parties. On any fall Sunday you would find her cheering on her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. Her favorite thing to do was spend her days outside with her grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



