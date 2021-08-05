springfield-news-sun logo
X

BEECHEY, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries

BEECHEY, Richard Lloyd

Age 88, of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Family will greet friends from 1-2PM on Saturday,

August 7 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will begin at 2PM. For

complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

6 Oakwood Ave

Dayton, OH

45409

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top