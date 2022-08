BEECHEY, Marian Louise



Age 87, of Beavercreek, formerly of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Family will greet friends 4-5PM on Monday, August 15 at Good Shepherd Lutheran, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will be at 5PM at the church. Burial at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com