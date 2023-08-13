Beckett, Robert Garry



Robert Garry Beckett, 92, of Orangeburg, SC, departed this life on August 8, 2023. He was the husband of Louise Beckett.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Robert Garry Beckett was born in Hamilton, Ohio. He was educated in the Hamilton public school graduating from Hamilton High School in 1948. He attended Miami University for a short period of time before entering the military service. Robert earned the purple heart while serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1993 as an executive vice president of a manufacturing plant in Orangeburg, S.C. Robert was active in his church serving as an elder for over 14 years. He did volunteer work for the local hospital, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity ,and the Free Medical Clinic. In 2005 he was awarded the Outstanding Senior Citizens for the State of South Carolina and he received Citizen of the Year in Orangeburg in 2015.



Robert leaves his wife of 73 years; children, Rev. Dr. David Beckett (Kim) of Bend, Oregon, Tim Beckett (Sherrye), of Savannah, Georgia. and Rev. Dr. Brian Beckett (Suz) of Waynesville, Ohio; ten grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by Donna Lynn Hawkes (Robert).



Memorials may be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 975 Willington Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 for missions.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com