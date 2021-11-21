BECKETT, John Charles



Age 88, of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed away on November 19, 2021, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, Ohio. He was born on November 11, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of John R. and Adeline (Schmitt) Beckett. On November 28, 1953, he married Carol Brackney in Immanuel



Lutheran Church in Hamilton where he was a life-long



member. John was a member of the Butler County Farm Bureau, served on the Butler



County Board of Health, hosted the Butler County Farm City Tour, and served as a Hanover Township Trustee for 20 years. As a farmer for over 60 years, John grew crops and raised



Belgian draft horses. He used his carpentry skills to build houses and also owned restaurants that were part of the Hans and Fritz franchise. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Carol Beckett; his daughter, Anne (John) Curry; three grandchildren, Katherine, Noah, and Abigail; one sister, Janet Beckett; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Beckett; and his brother and



sister-in-law, James and Rena Beckett. The family would like to say a special thank you to all those who visited John and helped to keep him comfortable so that he could stay in his home for as long as possible. There will be a visitation at



Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in



Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. If desired, memorials may be made to Woodland Country Manor, The Knolls of Oxford,



Immanuel Lutheran Church, or to McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church. Online condolences at



