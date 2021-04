BECKETT (nee Spencer), Barbara



Beloved wife of the late John Beckett. Dear mother of Mary and Carolyn and the late Danny and Timothy Beckett. Caring grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5. Barbara passed March 18, 2021. Age 83. Celebration of life will be Thursday, April 22 from 6pm-8pm at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1245 Ross Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013.



Neidhardminges.com