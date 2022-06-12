BECKER, George H.



A man of faith with an inquisitive mind and a servant's heart, George H. Becker, age 84, of Bellbrook, passed away on



Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.



He was born on October 25th, 1937, to George and Josephine (Huschle) Becker in St. Paul, Minnesota. Growing up in St. Paul, George developed a true love for cold weather. He



eagerly anticipated snowfall in hopes of there being enough snow to build a snowman. He even made an ice rink in the backyard one year. After graduating from Cretin High School in 1955, George attended St. Thomas College and then the University of Minnesota, where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Throughout high school and college, George participated in ROTC, and upon graduation he entered the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. George served for a year during Vietnam in 1967, and continued his work in the Air Force for 15 years, achieving the rank of Captain and living in many places around the country with his former wife, Janice Becker, and their four kids. In 1977, George accepted a job as a Configuration Manager at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until his retirement in 2005.



George and Miky (Hammer) were married on September 19, 1998, and together they enjoyed many happy adventures. George had a love for learning and the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking. His desire to explore often took him off the beaten path, so that he could instead make his own way on the road less traveled. He also loved to spend time bird watching, often at Cowan Lake or Lake Hope, and even helped Miky, raise a bluebird. They loved visiting state parks together and riding motorcycles. They especially enjoyed a long trip out West visiting every national monument and park that they could,



including Bryce Canyon, Mt. Rushmore, Pike's Peak, and Lake Tahoe. He and Miky thoroughly enjoyed a hot air balloon ride, that was gifted to them by their children. They also cleared park trails that were overgrown. It was a labor of love. George enjoyed reading, target shooting, and going to his favorite beach in North Carolina to build sandcastles and fly kites. He also enjoyed sudoku, crossword puzzles and working on his computer.



George was a dedicated church member, serving at both St. Peter's and St. Francis of Assisi churches in a variety of ministries. He led the "Man to Man" ministry for many years, was involved in Knights of Columbus, volunteered as an altar server, sang in the men's choir, and worked as a Eucharistic minister. He went on retreats, and even called BINGO for St. Peter's church gatherings. During one of the years that he was battling cancer, George read through the entire Bible in a year, drawing strength from the Word of God. Despite the fact that those around him knew that he was a great and wonderful man, he was constantly trying to "be better." He will be remembered by many for the incredible life he lived and the legacy he left behind.



George was preceded in death by his parents George and Josephine Becker, brother Charles Becker, sister Mary Just,



sister Marcie (Dick) Joyce, and son Christopher George Becker.



George will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Miky Hammer Becker, children Jim Becker, Terri (Tom) Brogan, Christine (Tom) Bensman, David Becker, Ed Hammer, Rachel (Bill) Hehman, Michael (Carmen) Hammer, Steve Hammer and Amy Kohler, Rebecca (Sean) Donnelly, Maria (Jeremy) Nee, Joanna Hammer (Keith), grandchildren Keliah Becker, Justin and Owen Brogan, Paul, Joseph, and Caroline Bensman,



Elizabeth and Michael Hehman, Lukas Hammer, Jayden and Ryleigh (Biggio), Ava O'Reilly, Lorelai Hammer, Harrison and Ellis (Kohler), Brendan and Aidan Donnelly, Katherine, Sarah, Rachel, and Ezekiel Nee, great-grandchildren Jaziah and Xa'riah Becker, former spouse Janice Becker, brother-in-law Phil Just, close friends Roger Dunlap and Jim Becker, as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his viewing at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Sunday, June 12th, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A second viewing will be held for George's close friends and family on Monday, June 13th, 2022, from 9:30-10:15 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton OH 45459). All are welcome to the Funeral Mass which will be held at 10:30am, immediately following the viewing. Burial will take place immediately



following the Funeral Mass. George's love and care for nature prompted burial at Calvary Cemetery's St. Kateri Preserve for Natural Burial. After the burial, all are welcome to join us for a reception celebration at St. Francis in the Friendship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Global Catholic Media Network (https://www.ewtn.com/), Mercy Ships (https://www.mercyships.org/), or Catholic Relief Services (https://www.crs.org/). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers in the form of perennials, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about George at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com