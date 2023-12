BECKER, Elva Janet



Becker, Elva Janet, (G Squared) passed away Tuesday December 26, 2023 at Fairmont Senior Living Center in Centerville. Janet and late husband Lloyd Jr. raised their family and called Kettering home for 68 years. They leave behind 4 sons and their loving families. Lloyd III (Paulette), William (Jill), Robert (Joy), Larry (Sylvia). Seven Grandchildren, Lloyd Becker IV, Wendy Robinson (Mark), Graham Becker (Joe Garcia), Joshua Becker, Nathan Becker (Katherine), Lindsey Pignatiello (Shawn), Lauren Becker (Travis Barnhart). Adding to those ten great grandchildren, Farrin Stretch (Cody Greisen), Brenden Becker, Aleah Becker (Jacob Huelfert), Madelyn, Bradley, Wyatt, Jacqueline, Carolyn Becker, Nicola Larry Barnhart, Hayden Becker Pignatiello. Three Great-Great grandchildren, Annabelle, Bryson Stretch, Dakota Greisen. Along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother William Woehle (Joan). A celebration of life is being planned at the family's convenience and burial will take place at Arlington Cemetery at a future date along with her husband's cremains. Janet was an avid card player and participated in activities at the Kettering Rec and Senior Center. She enjoyed life, helping family and crocheting. She loved to watch golf and baseball. She was always up for a party or adventure.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com