BECHTOL, Annis

Annis Irene Bechtol, 99, of Springfield, died peacefully on Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Lima, Ohio on March 21, 1922, the daughter of Marvin and Verla Van Schoyck.



Annis was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She worked many years at Corner Cupboard Craft and the Yum Yum Tree. She enjoyed visits from dogs, Zeke and Buddie. She loved spending time with family and will be greatly missed.



Annis is survived by her children, Karen Haylor, Beverly (Vaughn) McKenney and Brent (Debbie) Bechtol; her grandchildren, Brian Haylor (Julie), Jennifer Milacci (Marc Scher), Wendy Dlugosielski (Gary), Marissa Bechtol and Mark Bechtol (Brittany); and great-grandchildren, Sydney, Alexis, Addison, Laurel, Robert, Dillion, Blake and Harrison.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Bechtol; her twin sister, Janis Darbyshire and her sister's husband, Robert.



Services will be private at the request and convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to



Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380 or Cycle for Survival- Team Robb, 885 Second Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY 10017. The family extends its gratitude to the kind staff of Hearth and Home, El Camino for their care and support.



