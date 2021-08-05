springfield-news-sun logo
BEATTY, Jacoline Bleininger "Jackie"

Age 95 passed away December 6, 2020, at The Landings of Huber Heights. Mrs. Beatty was born September 24, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Edith and Joseph Bleininger

deceased. Jacoline is survived by her daughter, Connie (Larry) Post; sons, Brian (Cathy) Beatty, Tracy (Jennie) Beatty; granddaughter, Leslie (Kevin) Sebastian; grandsons, Jarred (Teri) Post, Joseph (Kim) Beatty, Kyle (Dana) Beatty and Erick

Boucher; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Gabe, Payton,

Mason, Mya, Olivia, Chase, Carson and Calvin; special friends, Norma, Gidget, Ida, Candy, Kay, and Pam with many cousins in Ohio and nieces and nephews in Michigan. Visitation will be 11:30 am - 12:30 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, OH., with a service to be held immediately after. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to Bath Presbyterian Church Dayton Ohio, Greene County Battered Women's Shelter or Hospice of

Dayton Inc. Online condolences may be left at


Morris-Sons.com


