Beasley, Leonard E.



Leonard E. Beasley, passed away at home, in the presence of his sweetheart, Julie Mcglaun on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after fighting brain, lung and liver cancer valiantly for 9 months. Born August 24, 1954, Leonard served our country in the United States Army, enlisting at the age of 17 and serving in the Viet Nam War. Leonard is preceded in death by his comrades, never forgotten, who fought beside him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. Beasley and Shirley A. Rubendall; and his brother Terry Beasley Sr.



Leonard was a master woodworker who built beautiful custom furniture. He loved computer programming, designed games with complex characters and interesting worlds; studied artificial intelligence; loved archeological digs. An insatiable learner of the truest kind; actively enrolled in online coursework until the day he died; and more importantly, forever fascinated by life. Always looking for a better way to do things; always wrenching juice out of any lemon chucked his way; steadfast in requiring every harsh reality to give up the good. A comfort to be around, because he wasn't afraid of life.



Leonard served many people as the Manager of St. Vincent Hotel Homeless Shelter on Apple Street and the Gateway Shelter on Gettysburg Avenue. He helped provide folks with a place to land, to shelter from the weather, to rest their minds, to belong for the evening, to close their eyes without being on high alert. He went on to open a woodshop for St. Vincent DePaul at the Job Center, where he trained folks in constructing end grain cutting boards; bed frames for St. Vincent transitional housing and custom pieces of furniture.



Len is survived by the love of his life, Julie Mcglaun; his children, Son, Ronald Beasley (Tiffany); Daughter, Valerie Beasley Rutledge (Brett); Step Children, Jacob, Anna and Luke Mcglaun (Kelly); Sister, Cheryl B. Purser; Brother James H. Beasley; Grandchildren, Tara Carnes, Gracyn and Canon Rutledge; Nieces and Nephews and Brothers and Sisters in law who loved him very much.



A service of remembrance and gratitude for Leonard will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 11 at 2:00. The family would be deeply honored if any Veterans of the Viet Nam War are able to be present to receive our gratitude; and any persons ever helped by the shelters, as you stand for the community Len loved.



When asked how he wanted to be remembered on his epitaph, Len replied, "He died sober." This will only be understood by those who have ever tried to do so. It was the great work of his life.

