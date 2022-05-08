BEASLEY, Ann E.



In infinite sorrow we share the passing of our beloved Ann Ethelyn "Ethel" Beasley, age 99. Born in Toccoa, Georgia, raised in Warren, Ohio, and life-long Dayton, Ohio, resident. A graduate of Warren G. Harding H.S., Ann settled in Dayton where she retired from the Good Samaritan Hospital. Since 1966, Ann has faithfully served at the Home Avenue Church of God n.k.a New



Vision Church of God in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents Mrs. Gladys Lewis Smith and Mr. Robert Smith, Sr.; husband, Rev. Cleven Lee Beasley; siblings, Charles Smith,



Hazel Smith, Gloria Smith, Vivian Smith, John Smith, Lewis G. Smith, Samuel Smith, Alphonso D. Smith, Paul L. Smith, Robert Smith, Jr., Olive Smith Brandon, Mary G. Graham, Jeanetta R. Smith; and great-grandchild Mikea Coresha Lanae Robinson. Ann is survived by her daughter Cheryl A. Jefferson; son, Gregory E. Beasley (Marva); special daughter-in-law, Darlene Jones; grandchildren; Kenyatta Jones (Steve), Cory Robinson (Stephanie), Gregory L. Beasley, Joy Young (Andrew),



Emanuel Jones, Allen Carroll, Adam Carroll, Amber Carroll; great-grandchildren, Dylan O'Neil, Deondre Robinson, Cory Robinson, Jr., Khori Robinson, Jordan Beasley, Aiden Young, Abigail Young, Omari Jones, Olivia Jones, and Avery Juliana O'Neil. As well as, a host of family and special friends. A



special thanks to the Abundant Life Christ Centered Ministries. Visitation shall be Monday, May 9, 2022, 9-11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christ Centered Ministries, 4769 Free Pike, Dayton, OH 45416, celebration of life to follow. To share a memory, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



"Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matt 25:23).

