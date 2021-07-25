BEALE, John J.



79 of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 22, 2021, under hospice care. John was born on May 22, 1942, in Troy, New York.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl F. and Alice (Curran) Beale, sisters and brothers-in-law Mary (Jim) Rossetti, Teresa (Neil) Arsenault, Ruth (Jim) Carey and sister-in-law



Susan White.



John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gail (White) Beale, his sister, Sr. Mary Ruth Beale, CSJ, brother-in-law



Thomas W. White, nephew Thomas R. (Carrie) White, and niece Kathleen A. (Bryan) Beer. He is also survived by his dear nieces and nephews from out of state: Dona, Davida, Lisa, Peggy, Beth, Mary Ruth, Krissy, Alicia, Neil, Ned, David, and Jimmy, and many special friends. He will be greatly missed.



John worked for the University of Dayton in the Printing and Design Department for 37 years before retiring in 2010. He was a faithful UD basketball fan and enjoyed attending the games. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having proudly served in the United States Air Force. John was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church.



Donations can be made in John's memory to Immaculate Conception Church or Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Tobias



Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 am on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A burial with military honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the mass.

