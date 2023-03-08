Baxter, Robert James "Jim"



Robert James "Jim" Baxter, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Jim was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 4, 1939 to Robert B. and Helen M. (nee Cahill) Baxter. Jim graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School. He graduated from Xavier University in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Jim served in the United States Airforce Reserves. On June 20, 1964, he married the love of his life, Helen M. Vennefron. Jim is a member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. He retired from Southwestern Ohio Steel in 2001. Jim proudly served as a member of Hamilton City Council and The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Jim's favorite hobby was wood-working, and he enjoyed watching the sunset from the barn lean-to. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jim is survived by his sons, Bob (Janet) Baxter, Tim (Michelle) Baxter, John (Kim Davidson) Baxter and Craig Baxter; his grandchildren, Nick (Veronica), Brian (Jill), Annie, Katie, Ashley, Abby and Caroline; and his sister-in-law, Joan (the late Tom) Baxter. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Helen Baxter; his sister, Annette (Don) Harris; and his brother, Tom Baxter. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maureen L. Fritsch Cancer Assistance Fund, 319 North Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

