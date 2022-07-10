BAXLA, Jennifer Lynn "Jennie"



Age 40, died on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, having been, in her own words," murdered by cancer." The family will greet friends on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4-7pm at Routsong Funeral, 2100 E. Stroop rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life will be held the following day at 11am also at Routsong Funeral Home. In honor of Jennie, the family requests guests wear non-traditional funeral attire at her services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jennie's name to Oak Tree Corner Center for Grieving Children, 136 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, a non-profit organization which Jennie loved, and where she volunteered for many years. Alternately, you can plant a tree in Jennie's memory by going to https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory. She also wants to remind you to spay and neuter your pets, and to keep your cats indoors. For full obit please visit



