BAUGHN, Russell Irvin "Russ"



Age 88, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born and raised in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, to the late John and Ruth Baughn. Russ was also preceded in death by three siblings. He was a graduate of Washington Courthouse High School and served his country as a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. Russ also retired from IBM as a Senior Customer Engineer with over thirty years of service. He was a faithful member of Bethel Temple and served as an elder at Grace Point Church. Russ enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bowler. He bowled on the IBM team with two 300 games! Russ is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Finley) Baughn; their four children: Russell (Jill) Baughn Jr. of Fairborn, Ohio, Kevin (Kathleen) Baughn of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Cynthia (Donald) Shurts of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and Melissa (Billy) Crider of Kettering, Ohio, seven grandchildren: Dr. Caleb (Lauren) Baughn, Kayleigh (Jake) Sumner; Daniel (Christina) Shurts, Benjamin Shurts; William Crider, Hayley (Wes) Ewing, Ryan Crider, and six great-grandchildren. A private service has been entrusted to the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

