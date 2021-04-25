BAUGH, Jennifer A.



Age 57 of Dayton, moved to heaven Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born May 18, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Patricia Baker. Graduating from Stebbins H.S. with a certification in cosmetology; Jenny was a former



manager and hairstylists at a beauty salon. In addition, she loved animals and aided her mom in obedience and conformation training of Shetland sheepdogs. Jenny's animal loving spirit and outgoing personality allowed many friendships to occur naturally; her talent as a great cook, fostered home- cooked meals similar to Paula Deen's, which enhanced many social gatherings with family and friends. She loved the Lord and grew in Christ at East Dayton Baptist Church and later matured in her faith at Uplifting Community Church. Jennifer is preceded in death by her father and mother and younger brother Danny Baker. She is survived by her brother Greg



Baker (Flo); sister Deborah Bohun (Mike), and many children, cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as beloved life-long



companion, Bill Harris. Visitation will be held May 1, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am to 11:30 am, officiated by Greg Davis from Christ's Church, Bellbrook, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A burial procession will follow to Valley View Memorial



Gardens. Please Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

