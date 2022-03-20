BATTLE, Herbert A.



Age 82, passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2022, at Stonespring of Vandalia Health Center. TSGT Herbert Battle served 23 honorable years in the U.S. Air Force. After retiring, he moved and became a long-time resident of Dayton and was employed part-time by Meijer Corp. He was also a devoted caretaker for his



special needs stepson before he passed. Herbert was a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Herbert's



hobbies included playing softball, solving challenging word puzzles and crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by his



parents, Mr. and Mrs. Seymour Battle Jr.; daughter, Andrea Lynn Brown; stepson, Raymand Patterson. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalyn Battle; brothers, Seymour III (Denise)



Battle of Chicago, Illinois, and Anthony (Sheila) Battle of Romeoville, Illinois; children, Eric (Debra) Battle of Dayton, Taisia (Daniel) Grissom of Atlanta, Georgia, and Carmelia Osley of Dayton; grandchildren, David Brown, Tia Powell,



Rachel Peters-Brown, Emily Wells, Kirsten Battle and Avery Newsome; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of in-laws,



nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service 11:30 am Monday, March 21, 2022, at HH Roberts Funeral Home with Minister Linda Guy officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends during visitation 10:30 -11.30. Masks are Required.



