BATHINI, Surekha

Age 72, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in India to the late Malliah and Laxmi.

Surekha is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Dr. Ramaswamy Bathini; daughters Manjula Bathini Fisher (Emery), Shailaja Bathini, Prasantha Bathini Srivastava (Gautam); grandchildren Jake, Dean and Marin Fisher, Niraj, Sajal, Leela Srivastava; and is survived by many loving friends in the U.S. and family in India, especially her loving niece, Sumalatha.

Services will be held 11AM-12:30 PM Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone please wear a mask while in the funeral home. Live Stream will be available at https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/surekha-bathini. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hindu Temple of Dayton, 2615 Temple Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45431 or Organdonor.gov and find your local chapter to donate to. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

