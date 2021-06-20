BATES, Ellen M.



ELLEN M. BATES, 69, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional on Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, following several years of declining health. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 18, 1952, the daughter of the late William and Mazie (Wescott) Taylor. Ellen worked as the bar manager at the Springfield Country Club for many years. She was an active member of the North Hampton Community Church. She loved her church, shopping at Goodwill and



garage sales, telling stories, cooking and hosting parties with family and friends, but especially spending time with her grandkids and family. She never met a stranger, loved to make people laugh and sing with her church family. Ellen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael J. Bates; three sons, Evan (Jessica) Bates, Craig (Jessica) Bates and Steve (Erica Cook) Bates; her beloved grandchildren, Diedre, Brandon, Mazie, Cash, Mac, Sophie, Johnna, and Amelia; and four great grandsons, Parker, Eli, Gavin, and Sawyer. Also surviving are three sisters, Dianne (Earl) Hatfield, Kaye (Bob) Bednarczuk and Denise (Harold) Spiker; brother, Robert (Beth) Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jonna Bates. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Ellen's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in North Hampton Community Church with Pastors Jim Welch and Keith Justice presiding. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr. (P.O. Box 277), North Hampton, OH 45349. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



