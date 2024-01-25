Bass, Ossalee

Ossalee Bass, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 13, 2024. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Friday, January 26 ,2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm. Mask Required. Interment West Memory Gardens.

