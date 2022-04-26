BASHOR, Jerry Lee



Age 87, of Brookville, formerly of Trotwood, got his wings on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Pearl Bashor; his first wife Jacqueline



Lear-who was lovingly cared for by her husband prior to her death; daughter Deborah Miller; and brother Gene. Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter Brenda (Larry)



Bradshaw; granddaughters Britany (Glynn) Foley, Chelsey



(Thomas) Vorholt, Crystal Miller; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Kent (Becky); sisters-in-law Marcia, Rosemary Strong, Kohnita Lear; step-children Michael (Shari) Colucci, Terri Coughlin, Tom (Michele) Colucci, Mark (Rebecca) Colucci; 11 step-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren. Jerry attended Trotwood High School and Michigan State where he received an Associate's Degree in Horticulture. He worked in various greenhouses after college until co-owning and retiring from Bashor Appliance Center in Trotwood with his brother Gene. After retirement he worked at Stryver Manufacturing. Jerry also served the Trotwood community as a fireman for 25 years, was a lifetime member of Trotwood Church of the Brethren where he was a Deacon, and was a member of the Miami Valley Hosta Society. Jerry was a great man - patient, kind, and gentle. A loving husband and father. He touched many lives and for those he touched he left them a better person for having known him. Visitation will be held from 10:30am-12:00pm with funeral service to follow at 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 E. Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Trotwood Church of the Brethren. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

