Bartusch, Robert

BARTUSCH, Jr., Robert J.



2/24/46-8/27/21



Robert J. Bartusch Jr. passed away peacefully at his home



after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Sara Jane Quakenbush Bartusch, son Robert J. Bartusch III, son Jeffrey Todd Bartusch, daughter-in-law Caitlin Poplasky Bartusch, grandchildren Amelia Jane Bartusch, Jeffrey Alex Bartusch, sisters Susan Ashley, Mary Jackson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Robert proudly served our country in the Vietnam War and then returned to Purdue



University to earn a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. After managing the dining halls at University of Toledo and Wright State University he managed and soon purchased The Stockyards Inn in Dayton, Ohio, and The Antiquity Inn in Eaton, Ohio. He also managed the dining room and banquets at The Antioch Temple in Dayton. After closing The Stockyards Inn in 2013, he worked part time until his cancer symptoms forced him to retire. Robert was an Eagle Scout and an avid fisherman and hunter. A private memorial service to celebrate his life was held on 8/29/2021.

