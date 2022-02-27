Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

BARTRUM, Jerald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARTRUM, Jerald R.

Age 74, of Dayton, passed away February 21, 2022. He was born April 7, 1947, in Ansted, WV, to the late Emory and Geraldine Bartrum. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley. Jerry is survived by his children: Sherry, James, Jerald Jr., and Michael; grandchildren: Ciera, Seth, Brennon,

Jasmine, Jerald, Cydney, Taylor, Dustin, Chelsie, Jacob, Brooke and Pressley; great-grandchildren: Jayce, Paisley, Alec, Liam, Bianca, Amayah and Everly; brothers: Tom, John, James, Bartley, Walter, Gordon; sisters: Minnie and Sharon; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Whispering Pines Mausoleum Chapel, 8135 N. Dixie Drive. Arrangements

entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Jerry or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
Cloud, Melvin
4
CREASE, Pierre
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top