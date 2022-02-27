BARTRUM, Jerald R.



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away February 21, 2022. He was born April 7, 1947, in Ansted, WV, to the late Emory and Geraldine Bartrum. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley. Jerry is survived by his children: Sherry, James, Jerald Jr., and Michael; grandchildren: Ciera, Seth, Brennon,



Jasmine, Jerald, Cydney, Taylor, Dustin, Chelsie, Jacob, Brooke and Pressley; great-grandchildren: Jayce, Paisley, Alec, Liam, Bianca, Amayah and Everly; brothers: Tom, John, James, Bartley, Walter, Gordon; sisters: Minnie and Sharon; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Whispering Pines Mausoleum Chapel, 8135 N. Dixie Drive. Arrangements



entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Jerry or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

