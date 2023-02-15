BARTON, Sammie C.



Age 77, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023. He was born on April 18, 1945, in Dickerson County, Virginia, to James and Maxie (Woods) Barton. He is a proud member of the Grand Squares Square Dance Club. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son Sammie Barton Jr.; his first wife Joann Barton; his mother-in-law Jean Malone; father-in-law Ray Malone; and 2 brothers Junior Barton and Cecil Barton. Sammie is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Vicki Barton; his daughter Amy (Steve) Page; 4 grandchildren Bubby Barton, Braden Barton, Mindy Riley, and Zack Barton; great-grandchildren Callen Page, Macie Page, Sammie Riley, and Jayden Riley; and brother Arley Barton. There will be a service to celebrate Sammie's life at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Interment is at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to DayCity Hospice or The Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be sent to the family at:



