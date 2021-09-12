BARTON, Richard L.



Richard L. Barton passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2021, at his home in Centre Hall, PA.



Born in Terre Haute, IN, on Feb. 22, 1941, he grew up in Dayton, Ohio, with his parents, sister, grandmother, and his



select group of friends, the



Dayton boys, who were an



influence on his life to the end. Dick explored Dayton as a kid on a bike that he purchased with earnings from his early morning paper route. He listened to late night radio (WLW) and awakened to the smell of his grandma's cinnamon rolls. He was a track man at Brown



Elementary and in Colonel White High School.



He received degrees from The Ohio State University and Ohio University studying literature. Dick married Ann in 1968 and together they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he earned his PhD at the University of Oregon in communications.



He had a long and fruitful career at The Pennsylvania State University, culminating with an associate deanship in the



College of Communications.



Dick spent his summers in Maine, where he pursued environmental endeavors, his winters in his beloved old farm house in Centre Hall, PA, with his wife, pets, mandolins and guitars.



His wonderful eclectic collection of friends came from all over, and he was happiest when playing music with them or engaging them in incisive conversation. He would be delighted if they chose to give a gift of kindness to our "four-legged" creatures and/or to Mother Nature in his memory.



Dick Barton was a force to be reckoned with - admired, applauded, appreciated and loved. He will be missed unabashedly.



Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences may be entered at



www.kochfuneralhome.com