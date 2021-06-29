BARTON, James Edward "Jim"



Age 87, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on June 25, 2021, at



Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Fayette County, Ohio, the son of Elmer and Bertha Barton. He graduated from Fairfield



Centralized High School in



London, Ohio, in 1952. On



August 24, 1957, he married Mary Ann Frazee, and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. He attended Cedarville College where he played football and basketball. He earned a B.S. degree in Education from Miami University, and a master's degree in School Administration from Xavier University. He was very devoted to education and working with young people.



He was an educator in Hamilton City Schools for thirty-four years, seven years as a teacher and 27 years as an administrator. He was an avid reader, sports fan, gardener, yardmaster, and enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and working on his farm. He was active in the senior group (ACES) at his church. He leaves a loving wife, Mary Ann (Frazee); two daughters,



Julie (Tom) Perry and Lori Barton; Granddaughters, Alyssa and Anna Perry; Grandson, Anthony Perry; and many nieces and nephews. His parents and other siblings preceded him in death.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am, Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45015



followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Wednesday in Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 with Fr. Michael Pucke celebrant. Burial will be in St.



Stephen's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm



Tuesday in the funeral home. Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Julie Billiart Church. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



