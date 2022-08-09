BARTON, Ethel

BARTON (Mundy), Ethel



Ethel (Mundy) Barton, 90, of Springfield, passed away August 6, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1931, in Murphy, North Carolina, the daughter of John and Kate (Abernathy) Munday. Ethel enjoyed collecting glassware, working with her flowers in her garden and spending time with her family and friends. She was retired from Navistar. Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years John Barton, one daughter; Lora (Doug) Scholl, one stepson; Pat Barton, three grandchildren; Shane Sawyer, Hannah Barton and Patrick Barton, one brother; Ralph (Sue) Mundy and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Garfield Mundy, Cecil Mundy, Edward Mundy and Stanton Mundy, sisters; Ruth Ramby and Eva Chester and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Scott Griswold officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30AM until the time of the services in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



