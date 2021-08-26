BARTLEY, Karen

BARTLEY (Wellmeier), Karen



Was a mother, sister, friend, grandmother, great-grandmother, travel companion, kids' sports aficionado, friend to all



animals, poet, expert dreamer, incredible doer and green-thumb extraordinaire. She lived for long road trips out west – where she developed lifelong friendships with those she met along the way. She loved hard and remained focused on the well-being of her family and others till the end. She was 74. Born and raised in Dayton, she graduated Patterson Co-op High School, resided in Centerville and Spring Valley and



retired from General Motors. The youngest of 10 children, she is preceded in death by her father (Russell), mother (Bernice), brothers (Jerry, Norman, Dicky, Warren, Gary, Carl, Russell Jr.), and sister (Carol Henderson). Karen is survived by her sister (Norma Collins), sons (Dan and Todd), daughter (Monica Deal), grandchildren (Christopher, Brock, Gemma, Blake Renzo, Braydan, Miles Deal and Miro Deal), daughters/sons-in-law (Amy, Rosalyn, Chris Deal) and a gaggle of nieces and nephews! The family is having a private graveside service. A memorial celebration to honor Karen will be held later when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the



Humane Association of Warren County on her behalf to help save the cats and dogs she loved. Please add a memory or picture here: https://memories.net/timeline/karen-bartley-88457. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer Kettering Chapel.

