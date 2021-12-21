BARTLEY, Elza

BARTLEY, Jr., Elza



"Junior"



94, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1927, in Plattsburg, Ohio, the son of Elza and Pansey (Legg) Bartley, Sr. Junior worked at Crowell Collier until its closing and went to work for Bauer Brothers for over 10 years. During his time at Bauer Brothers, he and Wanda owned and operated The Goody Shop and The Dash restaurants in Washington Court House and The White Cottage in New Holland. He later went to work for Levine Realty for 18 years before retiring in 2011. He was a longtime member of Northside Church of God. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Wanda (Tolle): three children and spouses, Phillip and Trudy Bartley, Perry and Deloris Bartley and Penny and Jerry Butts; son-in-law, Larry Scarberry; three grandchildren, Scott Bartley, Nicholas Bartley and Elizabeth Angley; five great-grandchildren, Christian, DeAnna, Michael, Colten and Cameron; one sister, Julia Russell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Pam Scarberry, four sisters and three brothers. Friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday in Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday in Northside Church of God with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Northside Church of God. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

